European Commission spokesman: Positive messages from Turkey must be reinforced by concrete steps

Positive messages from Turkey should be reinforced by concrete steps, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday, Ahval reported.
During a videoconference with European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the EU still plays an important role in Turkey's agenda and that the country sees its future with Europe.
However, Turkey's strained relations with EU countries, including Greece and Cyprus over natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, have strained its relations with the bloc, and Stano believes that Turkey should go beyond such rhetoric.
As for relations with Turkey, the EU position is clear: tensions should be reduced, our goal should be to develop dialogue and cooperation based on mutual interests without provoking any of the participating countries, Stano said.
According to him, the EU position shall be presented during the meeting between the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, which will take place next week in Brussels.