13 people in Israel suffer facial paralysis after getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Thirteen people had symptoms of paralysis of the facial nerve as a side effect after having the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Israel, Ynet reported.
“For at least 28 hours I walked around with it,” one person with the side effect said. “I can’t say it was completely gone afterwards, but other than that I had no other pains, except a minor pain where the injection was but there was nothing beyond that.”
He noted that he hasn’t decided yet whether or not he should receive the second dose.
Nonetheless, the Israeli Ministry of Health recommended giving them the second dose as well.
“Those who have been vaccinated and have suffered from paralysis can receive the second dose. In general, those who suffer from a new disease should delay receiving the vaccine after recovery,” the ministry affirmed. “The intention is that according to this rule, receiving a second dose should be delayed until the paralysis passes.”