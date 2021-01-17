President: IVF state program has been re-launched in Artsakh

In this post-war period, a huge social burden has been added on the shoulders of the state, and this compels to envision certain restrictions on many socio and economic programs. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Sunday wrote about this on Facebook.
"However, our previously adopted policy will not undergo significant changes in the fields of education and, especially, in health care, due to their strategic importance. In particular, the state program of in vitro fertilization (IVF), through which children will be born in many families, has been re-launched on my instructions," Harutyunyan added in particular.