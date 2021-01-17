CNN: Biden plans to sign executive order on rejoining Paris climate accord on first day in office as US President

Joe Biden plans to sign roughly a dozen executive orders, including rejoining the Paris climate accord, on his first day in office as US President, according to a memo from incoming chief of staff Ron Klain, CNN reported.
Biden will also sign orders ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, halting evictions and student loan payments during the coronavirus pandemic and issuing a mask mandate on all federal property in an effort to either roll back moves made by the Trump administration, or advance policy in a way that was impossible in the current administration.
"During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better," Klain writes. "As president, he will keep those promises and sign dozens of executive orders, presidential memoranda, and directives to Cabinet agencies in fulfillment of the promises he made."