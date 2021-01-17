Alexei Navalny arrives in Moscow from Berlin

Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has arrived in Moscow from Berlin Brandenburg Airport; his press secretary Kira Yarmysh wrote about this on Twitter.
Earlier, a correspondent of Dozhd television had reported that Navalny was on the plane and took his seat. He is also accompanied by his wife, Yulya.
In response to a question from a reporter who was on the same plane, the opposition blogger had said that he was feeling well and happy to return home, Interfax reported.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had received materials from Germany on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, but the German side’s response "as always, in fact, did not contain anything about the requested provisions," Vesti.ru reported.