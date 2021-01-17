News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Iran threatens US with legal action for harassing its diplomats
Iran threatens US with legal action for harassing its diplomats
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran has officially warned the US that it will bring a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if Washington continues illegal actions against the Iranian diplomats, Tasnim reported.
In a statement, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has issued an official memorandum in that regard and submitted it through the Tehran embassy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran.
“In this memo, the American side has been warned that Iran will bring the US to the International Court of Justice if Washington fails to stop its illegal actions against Iranian diplomats at international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) whose headquarters are located on US soil,” the spokesman said.
“It has been a long time that the US government has, in breach of international law, imposed many restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families at international organizations in the Unties States, and these actions have disrupted and obstructed the performance of diplomats of Iran and several other countries,” he added.


 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN: Number of migrants has decreased globally by 2 million amid COVID-19 pandemic
Over the past 20 years...
 Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan FMs agree to intensify cooperation
The statement also recalls the...
 Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations
In his letter, the minister noted the military actions in violation of a decade-long ceasefire...
 Lebanon to complain about Israel to UN
President Michel Aoun called for Israel's condemnation of violations of sovereignty...
 Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
The letter states that the citizens of Armenia...
 UN Secretary-General hopes 2021 will be year of recovery from pandemic
That must be our New Year’s Resolution..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos