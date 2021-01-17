Iran threatens US with legal action for harassing its diplomats

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran has officially warned the US that it will bring a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if Washington continues illegal actions against the Iranian diplomats, Tasnim reported.
In a statement, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has issued an official memorandum in that regard and submitted it through the Tehran embassy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran.
“In this memo, the American side has been warned that Iran will bring the US to the International Court of Justice if Washington fails to stop its illegal actions against Iranian diplomats at international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) whose headquarters are located on US soil,” the spokesman said.
“It has been a long time that the US government has, in breach of international law, imposed many restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families at international organizations in the Unties States, and these actions have disrupted and obstructed the performance of diplomats of Iran and several other countries,” he added.