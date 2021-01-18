Brazil state petitions to court to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus

The government of the Brazilian State of Bahia has applied to the supreme court of the country to allow the import and registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Antagonista newspaper.
Earlier, it was reported that the Brazilian regulator Anvisa rejected the application for registration of this Russian vaccine for emergency use. However, it is noted that the information about the denial of registration of Sputnik V in Brazil is not reliable, which is a standard procedure and does not mean denial of registration.