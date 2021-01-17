Plane carrying Navalny lands at Moscow airport

The plane, with Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny also on board, has landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport of Moscow, MK reported.
The plane was originally planned to land at Vnukovo International Airport of Moscow, but due to the closure of the runway, the plane was redirected to Sheremetyevo.
Navalny was on the plane with his wife, Yulya.
Many reporters who work mostly for foreign periodicals were among the passengers, too.
To note, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service has said it will detain Alexei Navalny upon his arrival in Moscow, as he has violated the terms of his probation by not appearing before the agencies of the penitentiary system.