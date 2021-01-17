Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan president speaks of Armenians with open threats of genocie

The president of Azerbaijan and other bodies of authorities speak of the entire Armenian people and population of Armenia with open threats of ethnic cleansing and genocide. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

"They [the Azerbaijani authorities] openly insult the dignity of the Armenian people, incite enmity, and do that in order to debase the personal dignity of every Armenian in the world, every person living in Armenia.

The monitoring of the staff of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia confirms that this is about a policy of deep hatred and enmity towards Armenians at a high [Azerbaijani] state level. It is institutional in nature and is based on ethnicity and, in separate cases, religious affiliation, too.

One should also always take into account the comparisons of the September-November 2020 war in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey with the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, the mass pogrom of Armenians in Baku (…).

Moreover, the expressions of the president of Azerbaijan and other [Azerbaijani] public figures had become slogans [in Azerbaijan] inspiring atrocities against Armenians in this war (…); that is, it is obvious what the real causes of these war crimes are," Tatoyan added in particular.