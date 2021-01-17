Alexei Navalny is arrested

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who returned to Moscow from Germany, was detained at the airport for violating his probationary period in the case of embezzling 26.8 million rubles from Yves Rocher company, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service informed about this, adding that Navalny had subsequently been arrested, Kommersant reported.
The penitentiary service added that Navalny will remain in custody until the court verdict.
According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, Navalny was not summoned to the department during his treatment after his being poisoned. "However, in October 2020, it became known from the official information from Charite hospital [in Berlin] that Navalny was discharged from the hospital on September 23, 2020. He later confirmed the information himself," the service reports.
The plane, with Alexei Navalny also on board, landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport of Moscow on Sunday evening, and he was detained after passing through passport control.