Armenia ex-PM: Situation is unprecedentedly bad according to unofficial figures

Recently, the National Statistical Service of the Republic of Armenia (RA) published the macroeconomic figures characterizing the socioeconomic situation of January-November 2020. Former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan, who is an economist by profession, wrote about this on Facebook.

"It stems from it that (…) it is bad, according to official figures. (…). According to unofficial figures, for example, due to our analysis, the situation is unprecedentedly bad. (…). This was the reason why the government took an unprecedented step: to appropriate the funds of the Armenia Fund. The decision to transfer them to the [state] budget was made by RA President Armen Sarkissian (in this case, he was also the chairman of the board of trustees of the Fund). Sensing the crime, this man announced, calm down, I will demand a report on the spending of that money. An incorrigible populist, a human emptiness. There is no smell from money. (…). No problem, the President thinks he lives in a country of fools and makes twists," Bagratyan added in particular.