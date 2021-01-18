Zakharova comments on Biden adviser's demand for Navalny's release

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the demand of Jake Sullivan, an adviser to US President-elect Joe Biden, to release Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
"Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable. The Kremlin’s attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard," Sullivan had written on Twitter.
"What I want to say to Mr. Sullivan (as well as to many foreign figures who publish pre-prepared comments)? Respect international law, do not interfere in the national legislation of sovereign states, and deal with the problems of your country," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.
The plane, with Alexei Navalny also on board, landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport of Moscow on Sunday evening, and he was detained immediately after passing through passport control. He will be remanded in custody until the start of his trial.