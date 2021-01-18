Biden to wait for advice from his advisers on providing confidential information to Trump

US President-elect Joe Biden will wait for a recommendation from his intelligence advisers on whether to share classified information with President Donald Trump after the Republican leaves office, Biden's top aide said on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, made the comment after former principal deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, wrote an op-ed arguing against sharing such information with Trump once he has left the presidency.
"We'll certainly look for a recommendation from the intelligence professionals in the Biden administration ... and we will act on that recommendation," Klain said.
Gordon, who resigned in 2019, said any former president was a foreign intelligence target, but Trump "might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent," citing, among other things, his business interests abroad.
Democratic Party’s House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was more blunt, saying, "I don't think he [Trump] can be trusted with it."