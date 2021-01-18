Samsung Electronics vice president sentenced to 2.5 years for bribery

Seoul court sentenced the vice president of Samsung Electronics and the de facto head of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, to imprisonment for 2 years and 6 months on charges of bribery, RBC reported.
Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in 2017. According to the prosecution, he was involved in giving a bribe in the amount of more than $ 6 million. Lee Jae-yong also offered or promised officials $ 38 million for the state to allow the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries on the terms he needed. However, a year later, the court changed the sentence to the actual head of Samsung Group to a suspended one, and he was released.
In 2019, the court sent Lee Jae-yong's case back to a lower court for reconsideration. The current court ruling assumes that Lee will return to prison, but the year he has already served in prison will count towards the appointed sentence.