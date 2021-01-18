News
Monday
January 18
News
Samsung Electronics vice president sentenced to 2.5 years for bribery
Samsung Electronics vice president sentenced to 2.5 years for bribery
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Seoul court sentenced the vice president of Samsung Electronics and the de facto head of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, to imprisonment for 2 years and 6 months on charges of bribery, RBC reported.

Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in 2017. According to the prosecution, he was involved in giving a bribe in the amount of more than $ 6 million. Lee Jae-yong also offered or promised officials $ 38 million for the state to allow the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries on the terms he needed. However, a year later, the court changed the sentence to the actual head of Samsung Group to a suspended one, and he was released.

In 2019, the court sent Lee Jae-yong's case back to a lower court for reconsideration. The current court ruling assumes that Lee will return to prison, but the year he has already served in prison will count towards the appointed sentence.
This text available in   Русский
