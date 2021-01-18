Japanese PM promises to host Olympics as proof of human victory over COVID-19

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga has pledged to take control of the pandemic and hold the previously postponed Olympic Games this summer with reliable protection from the COVID-19, AP reported.
According to him, the government will revise laws to enforce antivirus measures with fines and compensation.
In the early stages of the pandemic, Japan had no severe restrictions and fines. But there has been a rise in new cases per day in recent weeks.
The PM noted that the government intends to start vaccinations at the end of February.