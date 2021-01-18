News
Monday
January 18
News
90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 90 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 164,676 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,998 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 292, the total respective number so far is 153,064, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,885—which is a drop by 208 in one day.

And 842 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 624,153 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
