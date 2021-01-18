Russia TV program reflects on recent Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Moscow

A program that is aired on Russia-1 television had prepared reported on the January 11 meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The report provides some details from behind the scenes of this meeting. For example, the fact that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan had arrived in Moscow a few minutes apart, and the plane carrying Pashinyan had to make an extra rotation in order for Aliyev’s plane to land first.

It is also mentioned that during the meeting, Pashinyan and Aliyev never looked each other.

The report also quotes an excerpt from Putin's interview on November 17 last year, in which he details how the November 9 ceasefire was signed. "Everything that happened that day [November 9]… It was just a situation when Armenia had reached the line where it had to make a decision… But it must be praised, as even in those conditions, both sides were fighting for every point, one can say, for every comma [in that ceasefire agreement]," Putin said.