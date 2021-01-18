News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia TV program reflects on recent Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Moscow
Russia TV program reflects on recent Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


A program that is aired on Russia-1 television had prepared reported on the January 11 meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The report provides some details from behind the scenes of this meeting. For example, the fact that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan had arrived in Moscow a few minutes apart, and the plane carrying Pashinyan had to make an extra rotation in order for Aliyev’s plane to land first.

It is also mentioned that during the meeting, Pashinyan and Aliyev never looked each other.

The report also quotes an excerpt from Putin's interview on November 17 last year, in which he details how the November 9 ceasefire was signed. "Everything that happened that day [November 9]… It was just a situation when Armenia had reached the line where it had to make a decision… But it must be praised, as even in those conditions, both sides were fighting for every point, one can say, for every comma [in that ceasefire agreement]," Putin said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman addresses letter to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
On having Armenian captives returned from Azerbaijan and protection of their rights…
 Russia MOD: Length of safe public roads is increasing in Nagorno-Karabakh
And 189 more displaced persons were transported back by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert...
 Prosperous Armenia Party MP: PM Pashinyan once again "bowed " before Azerbaijan’s Aliyev
Only one issue should be discussed in the National Assembly now…
 Artsakh emergency service: One of 3 fallen soldiers found Sunday is identified
The bodies of a total of 1,238 fallen servicemen have been retrieved so far…
 Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan president speaks of Armenians with open threats of genocie
This is about a policy of deep hatred and enmity towards Armenians at a high state level…
 President: Overall electricity restored in Artsakh
Virtually all of the power supply substations and many sections of the grid were destroyed or damaged as a result of the recent hostilities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos