Armenian opposition MP: Authorities making statements that may hurt Armenia's interests

The President of Azerbaijan continues to advocate hatred against Armenia and the Armenian people on a daily basis, and this is an overt manifestation of Azerbaijan’s policy against the Armenians. This is what deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia Party Taron Simonyan said during today’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Simonyan recalled that the government had launched a legal procedure against Azerbaijan within the scope of the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination, adding that the essence of the procedure is that discrimination against all Armenians must be stopped and that Bright Armenia Party supports the government’s action.

Nevertheless, Simonyan noted that during public discussions, government officials and representative of the My Step Alliance make inadmissible statements on the establishment of friendly ties with Azerbaijan, opening of roads and doing trade and statements that contradict the legal procedure. According to him, all this will be used against the Armenian side someday.