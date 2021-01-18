Deputy economy minister: Armenia exported about 3,000 tons more fresh fruits, vegetables than previous year

YEREVAN. – Despite the challenges in 2020, Armenia has been able to successfully export agricultural products, thus exporting about 3,000 tons more fresh fruits and vegetables than the previous year, said Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan.
According to him, exports of a number of crops have increased significantly last year compared to 2019.
But at the same time, there were crops, such as apricots and apples, which were exported in smaller quantities in 2020. "But that small amount was also due to the low yield. There were problems with the crop, frost, and so on. However, there is no registered problem that we have produced, but have not been able to export," the deputy minister added.
Khojoyan noted that according to operative data, in 2020 about 98 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables were processed in Armenia, which is about 12 thousand tons more than in 2019.