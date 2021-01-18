News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Deputy economy minister: Armenia exported about 3,000 tons more fresh fruits, vegetables than previous year
Deputy economy minister: Armenia exported about 3,000 tons more fresh fruits, vegetables than previous year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Despite the challenges in 2020, Armenia has been able to successfully export agricultural products, thus exporting about 3,000 tons more fresh fruits and vegetables than the previous year, said Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan.

According to him, exports of a number of crops have increased significantly last year compared to 2019.

But at the same time, there were crops, such as apricots and apples, which were exported in smaller quantities in 2020. "But that small amount was also due to the low yield. There were problems with the crop, frost, and so on. However, there is no registered problem that we have produced, but have not been able to export," the deputy minister added.

Khojoyan noted that according to operative data, in 2020 about 98 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables were processed in Armenia, which is about 12 thousand tons more than in 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM: 2021 shall become year of restoration of our economic ambitions
The 2022 macroeconomic framework for the country was discussed during the consultation with Pashinyan…
 Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate says no food of Azerbaijani origin imported into country
The Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia reports that...
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate went down in the country…
 Armenia economy minister: This year our inflation is at target level
There is significantly less inflation than in our neighboring and trade partner countries…
 Armenia minister projects 8.5% economic decline for 2020
But Kerobyan added that his optimism towards the country’s economy has not changed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos