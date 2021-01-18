News
Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Dissolve the parliament and let’s go for snap elections!
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I have not pictured and I do not picture how it is possible to organize parliamentary elections in the situation that our brothers and sisters are in Azerbaijani prisons. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, stated this in the National Assembly on Monday.

"I do not picture snap parliamentary elections in a situation when the process of identifying our heroic martyrs is going on and their relatives are waiting for the results," Marukyan added in particular.

According to him, the Bright Armenia Party, however, is ready for early parliamentary elections, but they must be organized according to the established procedure.

"Dissolve the parliament and let’s go for snap elections! We are waiting for that process," Edmon Marukyan added above all.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
