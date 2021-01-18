Armenia State Revenue Committee employees to receive 400 weapons

Employees of the State Revenue Committee will be provided with nearly 400 weapons. This is what Deputy Chair of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Arshak Gasparyan said during today’s discussion on the bill on making amendments to the Law on Weapons in parliament.

According to him, this won’t be an additional financial burden on the state budget, and the weapons won’t be provided at the expense of the state budget. He explained that the employees of the State Revenue Committee, who perform certain actions, including operational tasks need to have combat weapons.

Gasparyan added that the weapons may be used to prevent the illicit transfer of narcotics; weapons; cultural, historical and archaeological objects; objects of intellectual property; types of fauna and flora at risk of extinction, their parts and other products through Armenia’s customs border. In addition, the employees can use weapons for the possible fight against international terrorism.