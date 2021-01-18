News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia ombudsman addresses letter to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Armenia ombudsman addresses letter to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Today I addressed an official letter to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, on the matter of having the captives returned from Azerbaijan and protection of their rights. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on Facebook on Monday.

"The letter states, among other things, that the return or release of [Armenian] captives should be considered solely within the framework of human rights or the humanitarian process. The letter applies to both servicemen and civilians.

The return of captives must be ensured immediately after the cessation of hostilities. (…).

(…) Point 8 of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement is of autonomous significance and shall apply solely to an autonomous interpretation.

The tripartite statement of 9 November shall be applied both before and after all situations that have come about (…).

Azerbaijan is artificially delaying the release of captives of the Armenian side and otherwise deprived of liberty, but does not disclose the true number of captives.

The absolute urgency of the issue of the release of captives should also be considered in the context of anti-Armenianism in Azerbaijan (…).

With the letter, the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chairs’ attention is drawn to the noted and all other issues, voicing the issue of the urgent need to take decisive measures to have the captives released, to rule out the politicization of the issue," the ombudsman of Armenia added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku says over 2,500 soldiers were killed during Karabakh clashes
The work is underway to search for and identify missing servicemen...
 Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that...
 Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement
A total of 73 MPs from the majority My Step faction voted against putting this matter on the agenda...
 Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh
In all the agreements, first of all, in the November 9 statement, the parties agree to ensure the link between Armenia and Karabakh through the Lachin corridor…
 Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia
As far as I understand, Karabakh's independence has not been recognized by anyone…
 Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker
Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos