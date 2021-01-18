Armenia diplomat: Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan does not adhere to EU Council calls

Armenia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Tigran Balayan, sees a need to impose sanctions on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his regime.
“Two months ago on 19.11.2020 the Council of the European Union issued a statement calling upon the sides to undertake steps to consolidate cease-fire in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. So far the Ilham Aliyev regime has done everything in contrary. Sanction Aliyev is the only way forward,” Balayan wrote on Facebook.
