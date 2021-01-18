News
Monday
January 18
Armenia diplomat: Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan does not adhere to EU Council calls
Armenia diplomat: Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan does not adhere to EU Council calls
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Tigran Balayan, sees a need to impose sanctions on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his regime.

“Two months ago on 19.11.2020 the Council of the European Union issued a statement calling upon the sides to undertake steps to consolidate cease-fire in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. So far the Ilham Aliyev regime has done everything in contrary. Sanction Aliyev is the only way forward,” Balayan wrote on Facebook.

Two months ago on 19.11.2020 the Council of the European Union issued a statement calling upon the sides to undertake...

Опубликовано Tigran Balayan Воскресенье, 17 января 2021 г.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
