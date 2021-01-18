News
Armenia parliament majority faction blocks draft statement demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) on Monday voted against putting on the NA sessions’ agenda the draft statement submitted by the opposition Bright Armenia faction, and with respect to deciding on an action plan to get out of the current situation in the country.

A total 76 MPs were against the inclusion of this draft in the NA agenda, 37 were in favor, and one lawmaker abstained.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction supported the initiative.

During the respective debates, the MPs of Bright Armenia and majority My Step faction made mutual accusations.

To note, the first point of the "roadmap" presented in this draft statement demands that PM Nikol Pashinyan must resign.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
