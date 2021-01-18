Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia

Russia has never discussed the issue of including Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] in Russia. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020.
"As for the exotic proposal to include Nagorno-Karabakh in the Russian Federation, as far as I understand, Karabakh's independence has not been recognized by anyone, including the Republic of Armenia; we [Russia] do not even have such a plan. We assume that all issues in this region must be resolved between the countries here and, first of all, between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We stand ready to help seek such solutions that will ensure peace, stability, and security in this region, and, most importantly, the safety of the people who have always lived here and shall live in the future," Lavrov said.