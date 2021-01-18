Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia did not put on its agenda the draft parliamentary decision "On the current situation and ways out of it, as well as on the legitimacy of the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on November 9, 2020."
A total of 73 MPs from the majority My Step faction voted against putting this matter on the agenda, whereas 40 lawmakers from the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions were in favor.