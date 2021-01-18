News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement
Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia did not put on its agenda the draft parliamentary decision "On the current situation and ways out of it, as well as on the legitimacy of the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on November 9, 2020."

A total of 73 MPs from the majority My Step faction voted against putting this matter on the agenda, whereas 40 lawmakers from the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions were in favor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku says over 2,500 soldiers were killed during Karabakh clashes
The work is underway to search for and identify missing servicemen...
 Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that...
 Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh
In all the agreements, first of all, in the November 9 statement, the parties agree to ensure the link between Armenia and Karabakh through the Lachin corridor…
 Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia
As far as I understand, Karabakh's independence has not been recognized by anyone…
 Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker
Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of...
 Lavrov: Karabakh status issue was knowingly not included in November 9 statement
The area where the Russian peacekeepers are stationed is the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos