Karabakh FM receives ARF-D representatives

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Davit Babayan today received representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan and representative of the ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee, member of the “Dashnaktsutyun” faction of the National Assembly of Artsakh Davit Ishkhanyan.
The parties discussed a number of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and the recent developments in the region.
They also attached importance to the exchange of views on pan-national issues and the holding of discussions on those issues.