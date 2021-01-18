News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh FM receives ARF-D representatives
Karabakh FM receives ARF-D representatives
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Davit Babayan today received representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan and representative of the ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee, member of the “Dashnaktsutyun” faction of the National Assembly of Artsakh Davit Ishkhanyan.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and the recent developments in the region.

They also attached importance to the exchange of views on pan-national issues and the holding of discussions on those issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
COVID-19 outbreak reported in 2 Karabakh villages
Partial quarantine has been set up there…
 Karabakh prosecutor general is dismissed
To note, Artsakh does not have a police chief and a National Security Service director for about 20 days now…
 Karabakh FM: Ministry has good team and is ready to resist current challenges
In his turn, Minister Babayan attached importance to...
 31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh
And 29 of which—in October-November last year…
 Stepanakert: Artsakh meets all criteria of a state
The world hasn’t recognized our independence yet...
 Artsakh President convenes consultation on social, housing programs
With the heads of the authorized state agencies and Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos