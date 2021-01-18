Armenia official: Death-penalty-abolishing protocol ratification will strengthen country's collaboration with UN

YEREVAN. – The ratification of this protocol will strengthen Armenia's collaboration with human rights agencies within the framework of the UN and the UN Human Rights Council. Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Kristine Grigoryan stated this at Monday’s session of the National Assembly, during the debates on the matter of whether Armenia should ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims at the abolition of capital punishment.
According to her, if Armenia ratifies this protocol, this will further advance the country’s international standing in terms of human rights. "Ratification of the Protocol is a consequence of Armenia's commitments under the UN General Periodic Monitoring. All measures to abolish the death penalty should be considered as progress in the implementation of the right to life," Grigoryan stressed.