Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker

Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“I inform that, as Chair of the Bahrain-Armenia and Luxembourg-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Groups, this morning I addressed letters to Head of the Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group I. Kh. Al-Nefaei and Speaker of the Parliament of Luxembourg F. Etgen in which I informed them about Azerbaijan keeping Armenian prisoners of war in violation of international humanitarian law, provided several details and presented many subtleties of the issue, as well as called on them to take relevant action to condemn Azerbaijan’s line of conduct and help return our captives.”