Dollar still going down in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.19/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.34 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.92 (down by AMD 4.43), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 706.58 (down by AMD 6.20), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.03 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 423.83, AMD 30,874.6 and AMD 18,215.84, respectively.