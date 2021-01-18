News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Human rights activist: Armenia's authorities incapable of solving issue of captives
Human rights activist: Armenia's authorities incapable of solving issue of captives
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s authorities are incapable of solving the issue of captives. This is what human rights activist, co-founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan said in an interview at Hayeli Press Club.

Asked why the authorities needed to make a statement stating that the issue of captives is a priority before the visit to Moscow when they were going to announce that the issue remains unsolved, Melikyan stated that either there has been serious state treason or the authorities aren’t traitors and aren’t capable of solving the issue.

“My organization was dealing with the issue of captives and addressing the European Court of Human Rights every day starting from the middle of the war,” he said, adding that the ECHR changed its attitude after the statement signed on November 9, 2020. “The ECHR told Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve the issues on their own since they have direct contacts. Azerbaijan changed its attitude after November 9 and started presenting the captives as ‘terrorists. The statement states time limits for the solution to all issues, but not the issue of captives, and the demand is for all captives to be returned immediately after hostilities.

Asked if Pashinyan is manipulating the issue, Melikyan said this is the number one issue for everyone, regardless of political views.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku says over 2,500 soldiers were killed during Karabakh clashes
The work is underway to search for and identify missing servicemen...
 Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that...
 Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement
A total of 73 MPs from the majority My Step faction voted against putting this matter on the agenda...
 Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh
In all the agreements, first of all, in the November 9 statement, the parties agree to ensure the link between Armenia and Karabakh through the Lachin corridor…
 Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia
As far as I understand, Karabakh's independence has not been recognized by anyone…
 Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker
Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos