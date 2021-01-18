Human rights activist: Armenia's authorities incapable of solving issue of captives

Armenia’s authorities are incapable of solving the issue of captives. This is what human rights activist, co-founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan said in an interview at Hayeli Press Club.
Asked why the authorities needed to make a statement stating that the issue of captives is a priority before the visit to Moscow when they were going to announce that the issue remains unsolved, Melikyan stated that either there has been serious state treason or the authorities aren’t traitors and aren’t capable of solving the issue.
“My organization was dealing with the issue of captives and addressing the European Court of Human Rights every day starting from the middle of the war,” he said, adding that the ECHR changed its attitude after the statement signed on November 9, 2020. “The ECHR told Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve the issues on their own since they have direct contacts. Azerbaijan changed its attitude after November 9 and started presenting the captives as ‘terrorists. The statement states time limits for the solution to all issues, but not the issue of captives, and the demand is for all captives to be returned immediately after hostilities.
Asked if Pashinyan is manipulating the issue, Melikyan said this is the number one issue for everyone, regardless of political views.