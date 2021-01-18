Human rights activist calls on Armenian authorities to start vetting of state officials with Ararat Mirzoyan

Human rights activist, co-founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan calls on the Armenian authorities to start the vetting of state officials by vetting Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

A few days ago, former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan accused Mirzoyan of collaborating with the special services of Turkey and the National Security Service of Armenia.

In an interview with Hayeli Press Club, Melikyan stated that a written document (on willingness to collaborate with the National Security Service of Armenia-ed.) is attached to the document stating the charge, but the opposite side refutes this. “As a citizen, I trust the document that has been presented. If this isn’t the case, let Mirzoyan present the sample of his signature for comparison. If he doesn’t, he directly confirms this. Specialists say officials collaborate with the National Security Service when they are forced,” Melikyan said and called on the authorities to start vetting of state officials by vetting Ararat Mirzoyan.

Melikyan also said he would like to know why the National Security Service had to force Mirzoyan to collaborate and added that, according to the presented version of the document, the collaboration is very likely.