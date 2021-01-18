Armenian human rights activist: Constitutional order is violated in Armenia

The constitutional order is violated in Armenia. This is what human rights activist, co-founder of the Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan said in an interview with Hayeli.
Asked if there is any other way to make Nikol Pashinyan resign other than the constitutional way, Melikyan stated that it is necessary to decide what is the constitutional way in the created situation in order to answer that question. “It’s about the idea of constitutionality. There are advocates, and I am one of them, who believe that the constitutional order is violated. We have to do something within the scope of the law, but how can we do that when the constitutional order is violated?” Melikyan said and recalled that the Criminal Code of Armenia implies various mechanisms for defense.
“If a citizen has such rights, why can’t the state have those rights?” Melikyan asked and reminded the allegations targeted at Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan in regard to cooperation with Turkey and the Special Services of Armenia.