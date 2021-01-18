Russian FM speaks on Karabakh issue, Armenia health minister may be dismissed, 18.01.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 18.01.2020:

1. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov touched upon the Karabakh issue at a press conference Monday on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020.

According to him, Moscow has never discussed the issue of including Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] as part of Russia.

As for the status of Karabakh, this issue was not mentioned in the November 9 agreement; this was done knowingly, Lavrov added.

The FM also referred to the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks and noted that the issue of POWs has indeed been discussed and it is part of the agreement signed on the night of November 9-10.

2. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed to President Armen Sarkissian to dismiss health minister Arsen Torosyan;

The information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the information department of the President's Office.

It was proposed to appoint Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan as the new minister.

Armenia ombudsman has addressed a letter to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the matter of having the captives returned from Azerbaijan and protection of their rights.

"The letter states, among other things, that the return or release of [Armenian] captives should be considered solely within the framework of human rights or the humanitarian process. The letter applies to both servicemen and civilians. The return of captives must be ensured immediately after the cessation of hostilities," Arman Tatoyan wrote on Facebook.

3. The regular sessions of the National Assembly of Armenia were underway Monday.

There were 46 matters on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the Armenian parliament majority faction blocks the draft statement demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

A total of 76 MPs were against the inclusion of this draft in the NA agenda, 37 were in favor, and one lawmaker abstained.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction supported the initiative.

Parliament did not also include in the agenda the draft decision on the legality of the statement signed on November 9, 2020, by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of Russia Vladimir Putin prepared by the Bright Armenia party.

4. American Armenian Jeff Marootian has joined President-elect Joe Biden administration as Special Assistant to the President for Climate and Science Agency Personnel, The Armenian Report noted.

Marootian left his post as director of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) to join the climate team in the Biden/Harris administration.

Another American Armenian official Ike Hajinazarian has been appointed head of the White House regional communications department in the Biden administration.

By the way, Joe Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

5. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a London hospital, will be discharged from this medical institution in the coming days.

The President, however, will continue his treatment at home under medical supervision; he needs bed rest.

After recovering and receiving the respective permission from the doctors, the President will return to Armenia; but until then, he will continue to work remotely.