Navalny to remain behind bars until February 15

The court in Moscow Oblast’s Khimky ruled to keep Alexey Navalny behind bars for 30 days, that is, until February 15, Navalny’s attorney Vadim Kobzev told TASS.
As the press service of the Federal Department of the Penitentiary Service of Moscow reported earlier, on January 17, Alexey Navalny, who is sentenced to conditional punishment and was wanted since December 29, 2020, was detained at Sheremetevo Airport for several violations of the conditional time limit. The press service also reported that Navalny will be in prison until the court announces its decision.
On December 30, 2014, the Zamoskvoretsky Regional Court of Moscow sentenced Navalny to three years and six months in jail, with a fine of 500,000 rubles, for fraud and money laundering, with a probation period of five years. On August 4, 2017, the period was extended for a year.