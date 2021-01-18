Armenia deputy PM receives Renco S.p.A. CEO, 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant to be built in Yerevan

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today received CEO of Renco S.p.A. Giovanni Rubini.
The parties discussed the course of implementation of the agreement signed on November 13, 2019 which envisaged the construction of a 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Yerevan.
Rubini presented the course of implementation of activities and stated that even though there are certain delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current pace is very reassuring, and the power plant will be fully operating in the fall of 2021.
Avinyan viewed the construction of the power plant as a successful project and said the problems caused by the pandemic can be fully solved with the existing resources. He also expressed the willingness of the Government of Armenia to continue the cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the current activities.