News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM receives Renco S.p.A. CEO, 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant to be built in Yerevan
Armenia deputy PM receives Renco S.p.A. CEO, 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant to be built in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today received CEO of Renco S.p.A. Giovanni Rubini.

The parties discussed the course of implementation of the agreement signed on November 13, 2019 which envisaged the construction of a 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Yerevan.

Rubini presented the course of implementation of activities and stated that even though there are certain delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current pace is very reassuring, and the power plant will be fully operating in the fall of 2021.

Avinyan viewed the construction of the power plant as a successful project and said the problems caused by the pandemic can be fully solved with the existing resources. He also expressed the willingness of the Government of Armenia to continue the cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the current activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos