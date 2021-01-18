Armenia PM's newly appointed chief of staff has statuses under 10 court cases

Over the past two-and-a-half years, various courts of Armenia have investigated and are investigating a dozen cases linked to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s newly appointed chief of staff Arsen Torosyan, who is one of the most scandalous officials of Pashinyan’s team. The former health minister is a respondent under four civil cases, a plaintiff under 4 cases and a witness under 2 other cases.

In particular, ever since Torosyan assumed the office of health minister, he has been sued for publicly defaming and offending by former director of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Ara Minasyan, former health minister and Rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan, President of the Armenian National Health Council CSO Gevorg Grigoryan and Head of the Laboratory Diagnosis Unit of the Scientific Center of Radiation Medicine and Burns at the Ministry of Health Davit Grigoryan.

While serving as health minister, Torosyan sued former member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Marina Khachatryan, former director of Masis Medical Center Nune Avanesyan, political technologist Karen Kocharyan and Facebook user Sergey Chamanyan.

Torosyan demands that Chamanyan publicly apologizes and refutes factual data that are considered slander. The former minister also has the status of witness under the case of director of the Republican Maternity Hospital and the case of former head of the State Supervision Service Davit Sanasaryan who is charged with abuse of official powers. Thus, Torosyan still doesn’t have the procedural status of a victim, suspect, accused or defendant.