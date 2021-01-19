Trump has no plans to issue pardon for Assange

According to the TV channel, Trump plans to issue pardons for 50 to 100 people before the end of his presidency on Wednesday.
A meeting was held at the White House on Sunday during which the final list of people whom Trump plans to issue pardon for and whose sentences he intends to commute was agreed upon.
Despite an active WikiLeaks campaign aimed at issuing a pardon for its founder, Julian Assange, the outgoing US president is not expected to issue a pardon for him, the TV channel said in a statement.
The US President's pardon is not subject to appeal in the country. Many presidents have used this power to lift the prosecutions against convicts, including their political supporters.