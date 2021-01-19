News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Trump has no plans to issue pardon for Assange
Trump has no plans to issue pardon for Assange
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

According to the TV channel, Trump plans to issue pardons for 50 to 100 people before the end of his presidency on Wednesday.

A meeting was held at the White House on Sunday during which the final list of people whom Trump plans to issue pardon for and whose sentences he intends to commute was agreed upon.

Despite an active WikiLeaks campaign aimed at issuing a pardon for its founder, Julian Assange, the outgoing US president is not expected to issue a pardon for him, the TV channel said in a statement.

The US President's pardon is not subject to appeal in the country. Many presidents have used this power to lift the prosecutions against convicts, including their political supporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos