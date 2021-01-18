Armenia Constitutional Court President holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

Presidents of the Constitutional Courts of Armenia and Russia Arman Dilanyan and Valery Zorkin today held phone talks during which they exchanged views on the opportunities for the deepening of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats and attached importance to further strengthening of official ties between the Constitutional Courts of Armenia and Russia, including in the format of reciprocal official visits in case of favorable conditions with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, as reported the spokesperson of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.