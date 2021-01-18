News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Constitutional Court President holds phone talks with Russian counterpart
Armenia Constitutional Court President holds phone talks with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Presidents of the Constitutional Courts of Armenia and Russia Arman Dilanyan and Valery Zorkin today held phone talks during which they exchanged views on the opportunities for the deepening of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats and attached importance to further strengthening of official ties between the Constitutional Courts of Armenia and Russia, including in the format of reciprocal official visits in case of favorable conditions with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, as reported the spokesperson of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart
Minister Aivazian called his Russian counterpart’s attention...
 Unified group of Armenian and Russian armies sums up results of activities carried out in 2020
The press service reported that the participants of...
 Newspaper: What Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin talked about in Moscow?
Different information is circulating about their private conversation…
 Armenia, Russia prosecutor generals sign 2021/22 cooperation program
Artur Davtyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, met with his Russian colleague...
 Armenia Prosecutor General on working visit to Russia
Davtyan attached special importance to the work...
 Armenia, Russia to sign agreement on cooperation in mass communications
The Russian government has approved its draft that was worked out in advance with Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos