Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan's Office explains why numerical data on POWs not released

The Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has given the following explanation stating why the numerical data on captives are not released:

“Armenia approaches any issue related to prisoners of war with full responsibility and refrains from making statements that may harm the process of quick and safe repatriation of our compatriots.

As far as the lists of captives presented by the Armenian side are concerned, taking into consideration the fact that the numerical data are confidential, it is necessary to inform that they have been presented on a regular basis, that is, in several stages and according to updates. Moreover, the full lists were transmitted to the Russian side and the International Committee of the Red Cross back in December 2020.

The numerical data on captives in Armenia and Azerbaijan are confidential and are not subject to publication, taking into consideration the fact that the issue is supersensitive.”