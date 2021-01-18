News
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, as reported on the official website of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In continuation of the telephone conversations held a few days ago, the foreign ministers touched upon the establishment of stability and ensuring of security in the region. In the context of implementation of the trilateral statements signed on November 9 and January 11, once again, Minister Aivazian emphasized the priority for full solution to the humanitarian issues and first and foremost the immediate and safe repatriation of prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept,” the press release reads.

Minister Aivazian called his Russian counterpart’s attention to the importance of preservation of Armenian religious, historical and cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that are under Azerbaijan’s control and the unobstructed involvement of international professional organizations in preservation.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the Armenian-Russian agenda in bilateral and multilateral formats.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
