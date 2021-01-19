“Trump Baby” blimp to become exhibit in Museum of London

A giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as a diaper-clad baby, which followed the outgoing US President on his visits to London and symbolized international opposition to his administration, has secured its place in history after being acquired by a British museum, CNN reported.

The 20-foot-tall (6 meters) "Trump Baby" blimp was created ahead of the President's first visit to the UK, when hundreds of thousands of Britons poured onto the country's streets to protest his presence in the country.

It will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in the British capital, the institution announced on the eve of Trump's departure from the Oval Office.

"We hope the baby's place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump—but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate," the team behind the blimp said.