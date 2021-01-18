Magnitude 2-3 earthquake felt in 2 villages of Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province

Today at 18:12 local time (at 14:12 GMT) the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.9 and 10 kilometers depth with the geographic coordinates of 39.80⁰ in northern latitude and 45.55⁰ in eastern longitude on the 10th kilometer west of the city of Jermuk of Vayots Dzor Province, Armenia.
The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 2-3.
The earthquake was felt in the Herher and Karmrashen villages of Vayots Dzor Province with the magnitude of 2-3.