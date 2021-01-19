News
Disneyland Paris postpones reopening until April 2
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Disneyland Paris has postponed the reopening until April 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, Reuters reported.

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021," the group tweeted.

The statement also added: "Given the current context our plans continue to evolve, but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as it is possible."
