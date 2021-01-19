Biden plans to appoint 5 women as deputy secretaries of several US departments

President-elect Joe Biden plans to appoint five women as deputy secretaries of a number of US departments, writes The Washington Post.
The transition team officially announced that he would nominate Polly Trottenberg as deputy secretary of Transportation, Andrea Palm as deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Klein as deputy secretary of the Interior, Cindy Marten as deputy secretary of Education, and Jewel Bronaugh as deputy secretary of Agriculture. But these women's respective candidacies shall be approved by the US Senate.
The appointment of deputies with practical experience to key departments reflects Biden's desire to elevate women and resolve the country's crises quickly, the newspaper said.
Bronaugh, Trottenberg, Palm, and Klein had held positions in their same departments also during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama.