Armenian analyst on current authorities trying Robert Kocharyan in court

Analyst Argishti Kiviryan touched upon the court hearing on the case of alleged overthrow of constitutional order scheduled for tomorrow and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“It is perfectly cynical to see a team that led Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to destruction and is leading Armenia and the future of the Armenian nation to destruction, continue to try Robert Kocharyan.

Before trying Robert Kocharyan, Pashinyan and his team must first and foremost try themselves for destroying a country that became an orderly country during the administration of Robert Kocharyan. In this situation, any decent person must not allow the trial that has turned into a comedy since it has nothing to do with the events that took place on March 1, 2008 and justice and is just the fruit of Nikol’s sick imagination. One doesn’t have to support Robert Kocharyan in order to say NO to this trial. All one has to do is to be a CITIZEN who rejects Nikol’s manipulation tool.

Robert Kocharyan has done so much for the Armenian nation that he can expect the support of the Armenian nation, especially the healthy and sound Armenians. Be a citizen and say ‘no’ to injustice and Nikol’s sick whims…”

Earlier, the committee set up for freedom for Robert Kocharyan invited citizens to a protest in front of the court in Shengavit district of Yerevan tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.