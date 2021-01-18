News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
yerkirmedia.am: Karabakh citizens shut down Drmbon intersection
yerkirmedia.am: Karabakh citizens shut down Drmbon intersection
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have shut down the intersection of Drmbon in an attempt to prohibit the movement of Azerbaijanis in the territory of modern-day Artsakh, yerkirmedia.am reported.

One of the demonstrators said they demand that implementation of all the points stated in the statement signed on November 9, 2020 is ensured. Basically, if Azerbaijanis can move through the territory [under the control of the people of Artsakh] with the accompaniment of Russian peacekeepers, the people of Artsakh should have a road leading to Armenia through Karvachar.

The citizens presented their demand to the head of the Russian peacekeepers on the spot, and presented it in writing as well. The people say they will continue to shut down roads, if the issue isn’t solved.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos