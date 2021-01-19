Newspaper: Armenia prosecutor general says there are all legal grounds to arrest PM Pashinyan immediately

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information of Past newspaper, the RA Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has recently been frank in a narrow personal environment regarding the events unfolding around him.
In particular, according to our source, he noted that the reports of high treason [regarding PM Nikol Pashinyan] contain sufficient grounds to initiate a criminal case and prosecute Nikol Pashinyan. Especially invulnerable is the report submitted by legal scholars, which [the report] legally assumes the immediate arrest of Nikol Pashinyan.
Davtyan expressed concern that he could become a scapegoat in this process, but realizing all this, he cannot take any concrete steps for fear of posing new threats to Armenia's security.
Our source noted that Davtyan is not going to take the accountability for what Nikol Pashinyan did, and will take all the necessary actions at the right time.