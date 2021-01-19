Justice minister: Effectiveness of specialized investigation into corruption cases will increase in Armenia

The legislative package on the establishment of anticorruption and anticorruption appellate courts was adopted by the National Assembly in the first reading today. The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, on Tuesday informed this on Facebook.
“The specialized anticorruption court will have at least 25 judges, 20 of whom will hear cases of corruption crimes, and 5 of which—the civil cases initiated with property confiscation lawsuits, also based on the Law on Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin. The Anticorruption Court of Appeal will have at least ten judges (these numbers are not final).
All appointed judges will undergo vetting.
As a result, the speed of the hearing of cases will increase, the effectiveness of specialized investigation into corruption cases will increase in," Badasyan added.