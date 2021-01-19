No penalty points shall be applied to Armenia drivers until July 2022

YEREVAN. – Penalty points will not be applied to drivers in Armenia until July 1, 2022. Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan stated about this on Tuesday in the National Assembly (NA), presenting the draft amendments—before the second NA reading—to the Code on Administrative Offenses.
"The draft aims to ensure the full and proper operation of the system of penalty points’ system being used for violations being committed in the domain of traffic," Fidanyan added in particular.
The Deputy Chief of Police informed that as a result of the adoption of this bill, the application of the system of penalty points for drivers’ violations registered by the traffic police shall be postponed until July 1, 2022.
But until then, these penalty points shall be applied as an administrative penalty only for traffic violations detected by video or photo equipment.
According to Fidanyan, the cause of many road accidents is often the driver talking on the phone or even smoking while driving.
The system of penalty points has formally come into force in Armenia on January 1, 2020.